Coach Irwansyah good for India, says Jonatan Christie

NEW DELHI: Jonatan Christie was clearly operating at his will on Wednesday. The Indonesian singles shuttler was meticulous. Be it in front of the net or near the back line, he was bossing in every nook and corner of the court. Wang Tzu Wei, his Round of 32 opponent, was the one on the receiving end.

Having conquered the All-England title and having posted other notable wins in 2024, the Indonesian has been carrying a different aura and he’s intent on going higher, especially after a first-round setback in the season opener in Malaysia. His standards have risen and that was evident in his assessment later.

“I feel I haven’t been good enough because last week I lost in the last round. Today, I’m really happy as I got through to the second round,” Christie, who beat Wang 21-18, 21-15, later reflected.

Christie was landing some telling smashes and was also displaying his ninja-like agility in front of the net. Wang was clearly suffocated before the inevitable transpired.

“I think I was just more patient and waited for him to make the mistake. He’s a very tricky player. I just tried to keep my confidence and my focus,” Christie said.

One of the persons behind Christie’s current aura inside the court is Irwansyah Adi Pratama. The latter is beginning a fresh chapter with the India women’s players and the World No 3 Christie expects the coach to continue with the same vein.

“He’s a good coach, both on and off the field. He loves his players and it’s very good for India.

Away from the court, he used to explain to me about dealing with losses. Sometimes you lose and you never give up.” He’s also happy to be playing in India.

“It’s really good to play here again. Every time I play here, I get support from Indian fans as well as Indonesian fans. I’m happy to play here.” The Indonesian pro will be hoping to continue to delight the fans.