PT Usha wants to set high standard for National Games

She also felt that several regional sports should be part of the Games as demonstration sport and should not be upgraded to medal sport.

The IOA pointed out that over recent editions inclusion of indigenous regional sports as demonstration events has been a notable feature, aimed at engaging local audiences and promoting regional sports culture. "However, during the last edition, several regional sports were elevated to medal events by the Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC),” said the statement. “The IOA recognizes the value of these sports but emphasizes the need to maintain a clear distinction between demonstration and medal events."