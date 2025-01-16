PT Usha wants to set high standard for National Games

In an interesting move, Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha is planning to propose certain changes to enhance the reputation and set a certain ‘competitive standard’ of the National Games. In her bid to hold the integrity of the Games, Usha would want to table a proposal at the next General Assembly to redefine “the scope of medal sports at the National Game”. This comes days before the National Games to be held in Uttarakhand.
"The proposal recommends that only sports disciplines included in the upcoming Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games be considered for inclusion, provided the respective IOA-affiliated National Federations are in good standing with the IOA at least one year before the commencement of the Games,” said the IOA statement. That means NSFs that are legitimate and without any legal scrutiny would be part of the IOA. “In short, the NSF should be properly functioning in all aspects for at least a year before the commencement of the National Games,” said the IOA statement. “This proposal underscores the IOA's commitment to aligning the National Games with international standards, ensuring that it continues to serve as a premier platform for preparing athletes to excel on the global stage while maintaining its historical significance and spirit."
She also felt that several regional sports should be part of the Games as demonstration sport and should not be upgraded to medal sport.
The IOA pointed out that over recent editions inclusion of indigenous regional sports as demonstration events has been a notable feature, aimed at engaging local audiences and promoting regional sports culture. "However, during the last edition, several regional sports were elevated to medal events by the Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC),” said the statement. “The IOA recognizes the value of these sports but emphasizes the need to maintain a clear distinction between demonstration and medal events."