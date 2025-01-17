A perfect love story: An Se Young, badminton's jewel in crown

NEW DELHI: Eat, sleep, repeat. In a sport that is as dynamic as badminton, An Se Young is one constant. The South Korean ace has been the jewel in the crown of women's badminton in the last two years or so.

On Friday, An produced a masterclass, something that has been a customary act for her. The Gwangju-origin shuttler swept aside the challenge of Yeo Jia Min in the women's singles quarterfinal of the ongoing India Open at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, here.

With a track record that's second to none in the BWF circuit in the last few years, Friday's display was far from a surprise. An, with her assertive play, reduced a World No 13-ranked opponent to ordinary. Yeo is a former world junior champ from Singapore and has been fighting her own battles at the highest level. But Yeo, who has been seeking consistency at the elite level, does possess the tools to pull off a surprise or too. An was in no mood to let her use those against her.

"I'm very happy that I won but I have to do my best as I have to win my next match," An said after her latest win.

An is making things look simple and easy but she has endured some testing times in the past, most notably in the build-up to the Paris Olympics. Exactly 12 months back during the previous iteration of the India Open, injury had stopped An against Yeo at the same stage of the competition. And that injury talk, unsurprisingly, had overshadowed her badminton then.