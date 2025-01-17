Coach backs PV Sindhu to regain her wings after loss in quarters

NEW DELHI: PV Sindhu was at sea in the early stages of her women's singles match on Friday. Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, the shuttler on the rise in the last 12 months or so, was just the opposite and made the Indian dance to her tunes in front of a sizeable home crowd here at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall here.

It was not the prescription that Sindhu, looking to retrace her old winning habits, needed. It was a mountain too steep to climb for Sindhu and she eventually conceded the game 21-9. For someone looking to re-build her reputation, it was certainly a bad score-line. However, Sindhu flipped the script in the remainder of the match to suggest that she's here to fight or die in her bid to regain her reputation.

Sindhu threw the kitchen sink and matched her rival, four years younger to her, stroke-for-stroke and took the game to the decider. The third game was a see-saw battle but Tunjung always seemed to find answers in critical moments and take the sting out of Sindhu's momentum. Sindhu persisted but that didn't pay off on the day as she lost 21-9, 21-17, 21-19. It was certainly a performance that was encouraging for Sindhu and her coach, Irwansyah, who started guiding the Indian barely a week or so back.

"It was a good game but at the start, she was a little bit tense. She could not deploy the strategy that we had planned. Also, playing in front of the home crowd is not that easy because of the pressure but that's okay. I believe she was a little unlucky today (Friday). But she tried everything and maybe next time, the result will be in her favour," Irwansyah said.