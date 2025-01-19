Kho Kho World Cup: Indian women's, men's team crowned champions

NEW DELHI: It was a historic Sunday at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium as both the Indian men’s and women’s teams clinched the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup titles with commanding victories over Nepal in their respective finals.
The Indian women’s team set the tone earlier in the day with a dominant 78-40 triumph. Their performance was a masterclass in speed, strategy, and skill.
Captain Priyanka Ingle led from the front with multiple touch points, helping the Women in Blue build a solid foundation in Turn 1, where they scored 14 points. India continued their dominance, taking a 34-11 lead at halftime and never looking back.
A stellar Dream Run by B Chaithra in Turn 4, lasting over five minutes, sealed the victory and confirmed India as the first-ever women’s champions of the Kho Kho World Cup.
The women’s team’s journey to the title featured impressive wins over South Korea, Iran, and Malaysia in the group stages, followed by commanding victories against Bangladesh in the quarterfinals and South Africa in the semifinals.
Later in the evening, the Indian men’s team followed suit with a comprehensive 54-36 victory over Nepal.
Captain Pratik Waikar and tournament standout Ramji Kashyap were pivotal, with Pratik showcasing incredible skill and Ramji executing spectacular skydives that kept Nepal on the back foot. India’s Turn 1 performance was especially dominant, with the Men in Blue scoring 26 unanswered points.
Despite Nepal’s efforts to stage a comeback in Turn 4, India’s defence, led by Pratik Waikar and Sachin Bhargo, proved impenetrable.
The men’s team had an equally impressive run to the final, securing group-stage wins against Brazil, Peru, and Bhutan, followed by knockout victories over Bangladesh and South Africa.
This double triumph underscores India’s dominance in the sport, with both teams cementing their legacy as inaugural Kho Kho World Cup champions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian women's and men's teams on winning the Kho Kho World Cup title and said that today's a great day for Indian Kho Kho.
"Congratulations to the Indian women's team on winning the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup! This historic victory is a result of their unparalleled skill, determination and teamwork," Modi said in a post on X.
This triumph has brought more spotlight to one of India's oldest traditional sports, inspiring countless young athletes across the nation, he said.
"May this achievement also pave the way for more youngsters to pursue this sport in the times to come," the prime minister added.
In another post, Modi hailed the Indian men's Kho Kho team for winning the Kho Kho World Cup title.
"Today's a great day for Indian Kho Kho. Incredibly proud of Indian Men's Kho Kho team for winning the Kho Kho World Cup title," he said.
"Their grit and dedication is commendable. This win will contribute to further popularising Kho Kho among the youth," Modi said.
(With inputs from PTI)