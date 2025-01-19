Kho Kho World Cup: Indian women's, men's team crowned champions

NEW DELHI: It was a historic Sunday at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium as both the Indian men’s and women’s teams clinched the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup titles with commanding victories over Nepal in their respective finals.

The Indian women’s team set the tone earlier in the day with a dominant 78-40 triumph. Their performance was a masterclass in speed, strategy, and skill.

Captain Priyanka Ingle led from the front with multiple touch points, helping the Women in Blue build a solid foundation in Turn 1, where they scored 14 points. India continued their dominance, taking a 34-11 lead at halftime and never looking back.

A stellar Dream Run by B Chaithra in Turn 4, lasting over five minutes, sealed the victory and confirmed India as the first-ever women’s champions of the Kho Kho World Cup.

The women’s team’s journey to the title featured impressive wins over South Korea, Iran, and Malaysia in the group stages, followed by commanding victories against Bangladesh in the quarterfinals and South Africa in the semifinals.