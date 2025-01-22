Olympic refugee team medalist Cindy Ngamba set for pro boxing debut

LONDON: At the Paris Olympics, boxer Cindy Ngamba became the first athlete competing as a refugee to secure a medal.

The 26-year-old middleweight now has her sights set on professional glory.

She will make her pro debut March 7 in London as part of an all-female card headlined by a welterweight unification bout between Lauren Price and Natasha Jonas at the Royal Albert Hall.

“For every boxer out there and every fighter, you want to set yourself high goals and aims,” Ngamba said Tuesday at a press conference. “I want to get myself in the ring with the most experienced female boxers out there and hopefully go for any world title as possible.”

Ngamba’s opponent was not named.

Originally from Cameroon, Ngamba won a bronze medal in Paris last summer as a member of the Refugee Olympic Team.

Ngamba moved to Britain when she was 11 and has said she was granted refugee status in 2021 because she could have been imprisoned for being gay in Cameroon.