Stars missing as Uttarakhand National Games begins Tuesday

CHENNAI: Stage is set for the National Games in Uttarakhand. A grand Opening Ceremony on Tuesday will mark the first day of the January 28-February 14 multi-discipline domestic mega event. However, the hosting of the Games in January-February when most top players are in early training mode and some junior players preparing for their board exams, has drawn some criticism for timings. And as expected top players will be giving the event a pass.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare the Games Open in Dehra Dun. About 32 disciplines are going to be played at the Games this time. Players have already started trickling in. The sporting event will mark the 25th year of formation of the state.

The early teething issues regarding venues and selection of athletes too were slowly settling down. Swimming had their issues too with the venue and hosting of athletes, but the authorities have assured them that all outstanding issues would be addressed. If the number of participants as listed out by the organisers are to be believed, then it could well be one of the largest congregation of athletes. The number could well surpass 10,000. The sporting events will be held in across seven cities in the state — Haridwar, Nainital, Haldwani, Rudrapur, Shivpuri and New Tehri.

Uttarakhand's state bird 'Mauli' the Monal is the Games mascot. The Games will feature all the top Olympic sports like athletics, swimming, shooting, wrestling, badminton, hockey, boxing, weightlifting, football, tennis and table tennis. Alongside, some traditional games like kabaddi and kho kho will also be making an appearance.

Four sports — kalarippayattu, yogasana, mallakhambh and rafting — will be demonstration (non-medal) sports. The Indian Olympic Association had already said that Olympic sport and its importance should not be diluted by traditional sports being played as medal sport. Though stars are skipping most of the sporting disciplines, country's top shooters are expected to participate. Olympic medallist Swapnil Kusale and Sarabjot Singh are some of the top draws.

In total, 364 shooters will represent 29 teams at the National Games, making shooting the star attraction of the Games. Maharashtra topped the medals tally in the last edition held in Goa in 2023.

