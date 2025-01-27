Uzbek GM Yakubboev declines hand-shake with Vaishali due to religious reasons; apologises later

The Netherlands: Grandmaster Nodirbek Yakubboev's refusal to shake hands with Indian GM R Vaishali stirred up a controversy at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament before the Uzbek apologised, saying that he meant no disrespect and didn't respond to the gesture because of "religious reasons".

In a video shared by ChessBase India on social media, Vaishali can be seen extending her hand before the start of a fourth-round contest against Yakubboev, who sat down without responding to it, leaving the Indian visibly awkward.

Yakubboev, 23, who became a GM in 2019, lost the match and is currently on three points after eight rounds in the Challengers' section.

Once the short video went viral, Yakubboev posted a lengthy response on 'X' saying, he had all the respect for Vaishali and her younger brother R.Praggnanandhaa but he "does not touch other women due to religious reasons."

"I want to explain the situation that happened in the game with Vaishali. With all due respect to women and Indian chess players, I want to inform everyone that I do not touch other women for religious reasons," wrote Yakubboev, who is a practising Muslim.