Modi reiterates Olympic ambitions

DEHRADUN: The current dispensation will move heaven and earth to win the right to host the 2036 Olympics. This much was confirmed by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, during the Opening Ceremony of the 38th National Games. “We are pushing for hosting rights of the 2036 Olympics, it will take Indian sport to new heights,” Modi, guest of honour, announced. This, of course, is not anything new. Ever since the Centre made its intentions clear in 2023, there have been periodical reminders about the ambition to become the first south Asian country to host the quadrennial bash.

“Olympics is not just a sporting event,” Modi said. “Wherever Olympics happen, all sectors gain. it creates better facilities for athletes, it spurs construction, creates new connectivity, transport facilities and, most important of all, boosts tourism. “People from all over the world, including the athletes, will come down to India.”

While the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has sent a letter of intent to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), they are yet to decide on a host city or whether it will be a multi-city games. It’s likely that the IOC will announce the venue next year. India will face immense competition from more than half-a-dozen countries including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, both of whom have expressed interest.

“We consider sport an essential aspect in development of the country,” Modi added. “India is becoming one of the biggest economies in the world and the sporting economy must have a share in this. The coaches, trainers, nutritionists, physiotherapists, doctors and equipment... all are part of this.”

‘Games more than a sporting event’

On the National Games itself, the PM said: “It is a great platform to showcase the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat (one India, best India)’. It is a celebration of India’s rich diversity and unity. We are creating more and more opportunities for our athletes so they can enhance their potential to the fullest. We consider sports as a key driver for India’s holistic development.”

He also spoke about the various government schemes in operation like the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).