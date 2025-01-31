With flowers and chocolate, Uzbek GM Yakubboev says sorry to Vaishali for handshake furore

Wijk Aan Zee, The Netherlands: Uzbek Grandmaster Nodirbek Yakubboev offered flowers, chocolate and a personal apology to Indian GM R Vaishali after causing quite a stir by refusing to shake hands with her before their game in the Tata Steel Chess Tournament here, citing "religious reasons".

Yakubboev met Vaishali, who was accompanied by her younger brother GM R Praggnanandhaa and mother Nagalakshmi, on the sidelines of the ongoing event. The 23-year-old reiterated that he regrets the "awkward situation" that arose because of his actions.

"I am sorry (about) what happened," Yakubboev told Vaishali in a video that was shared online by ChessBase India.

Vaishali accepted his apology and assured him that she did not want him to feel bad about what transpired.

"It's clearly understandable. I didn't take it that way, you don't have to feel bad," she responded. Nonetheless, Yakubboev made it clear that he meant no disrespect.

"...it was an awkward situation for both of us. I was in a hurry that day and really forgot. I want to wish good luck to both of you," he said.

"You actually apologised, I clearly remember. You said sorry," Vaishali said.