Chopra finishes first in party he organised

BENGALURU: TILL 2024, Neeraj Chopra was so good he couldn't help himself but win. In 2025, he has started unlocking side quests. His latest one saw the titular character dominate the inaugural edition of the NC Classic at the floodlit Sree Kanteerava Stadium on a cool, windy Saturday night.

Even if the result was never in doubt — forget that the Indian ace fouled his first throw on a night which didn't lend itself automatically to big throws because of the conditions — the 14500-odd fans were given a rare glimpse into why Chopra is not just a javelin royalty but a global superstar who puts bums on seats.

He made every throw into theatre and the hoi polloi lived each of his throw with a collection of ooohs and aaahs. As is customary these days, as soon as the winning throw left his right hand, he held both his arms aloft. As the spear soared into the distance before landing 86.16m away, the 27-year-old knew that this distance would give him the win.