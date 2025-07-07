World Boxing urges BFI to conduct elections by August 31

CHENNAI: The World Boxing has given more time to the Interim Committee of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) to conduct elections. The committee was formed in April after the BFI elections were stalled due to court battles.

The letter from WB president Boris van der Vorst suggested that the elections should be conducted by August 31. Though the WB has noticed some changes in the system and commended their effort “in overseeing and restructuring the governance”, it has also noted that elections have not been held as yet.

The WB president said that they (WB) were satisfied by the functioning of the interim committee and their ‘athletes first’ approach. “We are pleased to observe that the Interim Committee has been functioning effectively and has made significant strides in restoring transparency and stability within the national boxing administration,” said the letter to the BFI. “World Boxing continues to monitor developments in Indian boxing closely and is encouraged by the continued participation of Indian athletes in international competitions, as well as their consistent success on the podium. These achievements are a reflection of the structured and positive efforts being undertaken under your leadership.”

However, the WB said: “In parallel, and with a view to ensuring long-term institutional stability, World Boxing urges the Interim Committee to initiate and complete the electoral process for the BFI by 31st August 2025. This will enable a smooth transition to a democratically elected executive body.”