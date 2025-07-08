Sports minister Mandaviya inaugurates ASMITA weightlifting league

CHENNAI: The Union sports minister inaugurated the ASMITA league 2025 in Modinagar on Tuesday. According to a sports ministry media release, Mansukh Mandaviya opened the league where 42 girls are participating in eight different weight categories in the two-day. The events are organised as Open category.

In the current financial year, 852 leagues across 15 sports disciplines have been planned. The leagues spread across states and Union Territories. It will feature over 70,000 female athletes. Last season, 550 leagues were conducted across 27 sports disciplines where 53,101 female athletes participated.

“It our mission to create opportunities at every level and then spot talent and groom them. I see there is a lot of fire in the eyes of these kids who have turned up here in Modinagar. I am sure we will be able to find another Mirabai Chanu,” Mandaviya said in the statement.

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu was among the host of dignitaries who were present at the inauguration of the ASMITA weightlifting league. Union minister of state for sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse too was present. “ASMITA is a big pillar in our robust sports programme. Women have demonstrated their ability to excel in sports and sky is the limit for them. The intent in the eyes of the kids is something that needs to be cultivated,” said Smt Khadse.

Know Asmita

ASMITA (Achieving Sports Milestone by Inspiring Women) is part of Khelo India’s gender neutral mission to promote sports among women through leagues and competition. As such, the Sports Authority of India supports National Sports Federations to conduct Khelo India women’s leagues across multiple age groups at both zonal and national levels. Started in 2021, ASMITA leagues not only aim to increase the participation of women in sports but to utilise the leagues as a platform for identification of new talent across the length and breadth of India.