Gukesh, Gajewski devote time to work on faster time controls

CHENNAI: Before the SuperUnited Rapid and Blitz competition in Croatia began, the organisers had carried 15000 tournament simulations. Per the simulations, D Gukesh had a 0.3 percent of winning it. It once again reflected the Indian's standing in the faster time controls. The world champion in Classical had a deeply calculative mind but his ratings in both Rapid and Blitz are well below the 2700 mark; if you are above this threshold, GMs are generally considered to be elite.

For example, Gukesh's Classical rating is 2776 but his ratings in both Rapid (2686.8) and Blitz (2612.6) tell a story. It's why his performance in Croatia was a net positive. He dominated the Rapid section of the event where he finished first (he again beat Magnus Carlsen) before a less than ideal Blitz performance (where he finished last) cost him the title. Overall, he finished third behind Carlsen and Wesley So).

Considering the Tamil Nadu teen isn't really known for his prowess when playing quicker time controls — he's very calculative rather than intuitive — finishing third is a sign of 'big progress' for Gukesh's coach, Grzegorz Gajewski. It also proves to the Pole GM that the behind-the-scenes work they are doing is beginning to pay off.

"We are doing some exercises strictly devoted to the faster time controls," Gajewski, who was in-situ with Gukesh, tells this daily. "Just some training games and exercises." These games and exercises are geared towards making the youngster more proficient in the game's shorter formats.