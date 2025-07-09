Our youngsters have the attitude to move on... and improve, says Anand

CHENNAI: In a big move to strengthen India's chess ecosystem and invest in the next generation of champions, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (Chola) launched Chola Chess, a CSR initiative aimed at identifying and nurturing young chess talent across the country in collaboration with Chess Gurukul run by GM RB Ramesh.

The initiative seeks to provide a structured platform for early-stage, talent development particularly among children showing promise at the grassroots level. Chola Chess aims to catch the talent young and shape them into better players. Led by GM RB Ramesh who will combine elite mentorship, training, and mental conditioning. A standout feature of the initiative will be its hybrid delivery model: CholaChess.com will ensure players from across the country, including rural areas, can access high-quality mentorship regardless of geographical region.

"With Chola Chess, we are keen to help budding players from the grass root level to give them a platform to be better players. Even mid-level players and those who are experienced can hone their skills,'' said prominent coach RB Ramesh.

Viswanathan Anand who was a special guest lauded the initiative and spoke highly about the talent pool in the country. ''It's (talent pool) pretty self explanatory that we have so many people in the top of world chess. You saw it at the Olympiad last year. Something that makes us very proud,'' said Anand.

D Gukesh is the world champion, but he has been run down by several players including Magnus Carlsen.

Anand felt Gukesh should 'ignore' the comments and keep improving. ''I mean, you cannot go on living by your critics. That's part of the world. You just try to get better. But I am happy that all our youngsters have this attitude. This desire to question yourself and keep improving. And they should continue doing that,'' said Anand.