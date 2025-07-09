Personal coaches, support staff barred from boxing national camps

CHENNAI: In a significant move, the Interim Committee running the day-to-day functioning of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) decided to not allow personal coaches in any of the national camps. They have reinforced its long-standing policy of disallowing personal coaches and personal staff at official national camps.

According to the statement, the directive is aimed at ensuring uniform preparation standards as boxers gear up for major global events, such as the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool in September followed by the World Boxing Cup Finals in New Delhi this November and leading up to the Asian Games next year.

Paris Olympics had been one of the worst performances in recent times. After the Tokyo medal, the boxing team failed to secure any medal. In fact some of the star women boxers failed to impress and looked drained and out of breath during crucial bouts. The panel apparently wants to reinforce the need for a centralised, high-accountability training system. Under the new set-up, all national campers have to train exclusively under federation-appointed coaches.

Underlining the strategic importance of a centralised training system, Arun Malik, Executive Director, BFI and Member of the Interim Committee, said: “the need for a unified, centrally governed training ecosystem is essential. By consolidating our coaching framework, we’re able to maintain clear performance benchmarks, ensure real-time progress tracking, and implement timely course corrections where needed. This process brings greater discipline, data-driven feedback, and long-term athlete development into focus.”

The national camps are currently being led by head coaches DS Yadav (men) and Chandralal (women) ensuring technical alignment across weight classes and competition formats.