Pro Kabaddi League announces Season 12 dates

This year Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 will begin from August 29. This was announced on Wednesday by Mashal Sports, the organisers of the Pro Kabaddi League. Following the success of eleven thrilling seasons, PKL is set to enter an exciting new chapter. The venues and other details for Season 12 will be announced later.

According to a PKL statement, "Season 12 will witness reigning champions Haryana Steelers return to defend their maiden title after their spectacular victory in Season 11. The competitive balance of the league continues to showcase the unpredictability that has made PKL one of India's most exciting sporting spectacles."

The statement says that with all twelve franchises strengthening their squads through the recently concluded auction, the upcoming season promises to deliver unprecedented levels of competition and entertainment.

Commenting on the commencement of Season 12, Anupam Goswami, business head of Mashal & League Commissioner – Pro Kabaddi, stated, “We are thrilled to unveil the commencement date for PKL Season 12. Following a record-breaking Player Auction, which saw 10 players cross the INR 1 crore mark, we have set a foundation for what promises to be our most competitive season yet. We look forward to bringing fans another thrilling chapter of kabaddi action.”

The highly anticipated Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Player Auction took place in Mumbai on May 31 and June 1, where a record-breaking 10 players secured contracts exceeding INR 1 crore, setting a new benchmark for the competition.