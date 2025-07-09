Red Bull Racing cuts ties with long-term F1 team boss Horner after 20 seasons

LONDON: Christian Horner was Wednesday sacked by Red Bull Racing after 20 years as team principal of the Formula One outfit. The 51-year-old has been in charge since the team was formed in 2005 and led them to eight drivers' titles and six constructors' crowns.

Dutchman Max Verstappen has won the past four drivers' titles for Red Bull, matching the achievement of Sebastian Vettel, who dominated for the team from 2010 to 2013.

Horner's dismissal as CEO and team principal comes 17 months after he was accused by a female colleague of "inappropriate behaviour."

The Englishman was twice cleared over the claims by the Formula One team's parent company, Red Bull GmbH, and his wife, former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, stood by him. But there have been rumblings of discontent within the team, with several high-profile departures, while form on the track has nose-dived.

"Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today (Wednesday) and has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO of Red Bull Racing," said a statement from Red Bull GmbH.

Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO of corporate projects and investments, paid tribute to Horner, thanking him for his "exceptional work".

"With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1," he said.

"Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history."