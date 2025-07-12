In first meet post injury, long-jumper Sreeshankar sails to 8.05m

Sreeshankar’s father S Murali, also his coach, was a relieved man. He was there beside him on Saturday. His team was expecting around 7.9m but eight was beyond expectation. “It was such a good sight,” he told this daily, his words laden with emotions. “We were expecting somewhere around 7.9m. He didn't have competition behind him, only practice. It’s not easy. But to see him jump 8.05m is more than satisfactory.”

The coach said the road to recovery was not easy but helped by experts at the IIS and NCOE. Murali said that they shifted from Palakkad to Trivandrum because they could use the scientific facilities at the centre. Priyam Singh, a physio with JSW, has been by Sreeshankar’s side when he was injured and now when he is back. “Priyam was a great help and Sree’s rehabilitation process was over around the end of the year in 2024 at IIS and by January we shifted to NCOE so that he can practice and recover,” he said. He said that Sreeshankar has been training well and clearing 8m but needs to get a bit more consistent. “With Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games next year, our target would be those two mega events first but our ultimate goal would be the LA28.” The world championships in Tokyo could be touch and go as they don’t have much time to qualify. But they will try. For the record, entry standard is 8.27m and Sreeshankar has 8.41 as his personal best.

This has been a terrible year for horizontal jumpers. National record holder Jeswin Aldrin (8.42m) has not crossed 8m and in fact his personal best this season is 7.83m. Solomon David is the season leader with a jump of 7.94m. For now, Sreeshankar is back as the leader of the India pack.