In first meet post injury, long-jumper Sreeshankar sails to 8.05m

CHENNAI: M SREESHANKAR world was shattered the moment he got injured during the Asian Games in 2023. That was the last time he jumped in a competition. There were trepidations and demons in the head. Like all athletes, pangs of anxiety gripped him and his family after he was diagnosed with a jumper’s knee (patellar tendon). Surgery was the only option.
The 26-year-old went to Doha, had the best medical care and after extended rehabilitation, he was back in action at Indian Open athletics meet in Pune on Saturday. It was not easy, 650 days or more since the injury. Yet, the long-jumper managed to cross the psychological 8m mark in his first competition post injury. Ask any Indian horizontal jumper and they will say that crossing the 8m is usually considered herculean. This year no Indian has crossed that mark until. This, of course, indicates towards good rehabilitation, training and a bright future. The Asian Games and Commonwealth Games are next year and the Olympics in 2028.
Things were different while recuperating from an injury. Like all athletes Sreeshankar too was going through an ordeal that was testing patience and character. He spent his time at JSW’s Inspire Institute of Sports in Bellary. In January, he moved to National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) Thiruvananthapuram.
Sreeshankar’s father S Murali, also his coach, was a relieved man. He was there beside him on Saturday. His team was expecting around 7.9m but eight was beyond expectation. “It was such a good sight,” he told this daily, his words laden with emotions. “We were expecting somewhere around 7.9m. He didn't have competition behind him, only practice. It’s not easy. But to see him jump 8.05m is more than satisfactory.”
The coach said the road to recovery was not easy but helped by experts at the IIS and NCOE. Murali said that they shifted from Palakkad to Trivandrum because they could use the scientific facilities at the centre. Priyam Singh, a physio with JSW, has been by Sreeshankar’s side when he was injured and now when he is back. “Priyam was a great help and Sree’s rehabilitation process was over around the end of the year in 2024 at IIS and by January we shifted to NCOE so that he can practice and recover,” he said. He said that Sreeshankar has been training well and clearing 8m but needs to get a bit more consistent. “With Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games next year, our target would be those two mega events first but our ultimate goal would be the LA28.” The world championships in Tokyo could be touch and go as they don’t have much time to qualify. But they will try. For the record, entry standard is 8.27m and Sreeshankar has 8.41 as his personal best.
This has been a terrible year for horizontal jumpers. National record holder Jeswin Aldrin (8.42m) has not crossed 8m and in fact his personal best this season is 7.83m. Solomon David is the season leader with a jump of 7.94m. For now, Sreeshankar is back as the leader of the India pack.