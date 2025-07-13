National Rally Championship: Pissay faces setback in Rd 4, still leads C'ships standings

COIMBATORE: Three-time FIM World Champion Aishwarya Pissay, faced a difficult outing at the latest round of the MRF MoGrip FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) 2W 2025, in Coimbatore, retiring from the event due to a technical regulation issue despite being in contention for victory.

Heading into the round, Aishwarya had built a strong lead in the Women’s Championship and was poised to potentially seal the 2025 title. She was setting the pace through the early stages and had taken a solid lead before being forced to withdraw due to a regulation-related setback with her machine.

“It’s never easy to step away from a rally when you’re leading, especially one that could have decided the championship. That said, I’ve always believed motorsport is about how you respond to setbacks. While I couldn’t finish today, I’m still leading the overall standings and fully focused on finishing strong in the final round,” said Aishwarya.