National Rally Championship: Pissay faces setback in Rd 4, still leads C'ships standings

3-time World Champion had taken a solid lead before being forced to withdraw due to a regulation-related setback with her machine.
Aishwarya Pissay in actionExpress
Express News Service
COIMBATORE: Three-time FIM World Champion Aishwarya Pissay, faced a difficult outing at the latest round of the MRF MoGrip FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) 2W 2025, in Coimbatore, retiring from the event due to a technical regulation issue despite being in contention for victory.

Heading into the round, Aishwarya had built a strong lead in the Women’s Championship and was poised to potentially seal the 2025 title. She was setting the pace through the early stages and had taken a solid lead before being forced to withdraw due to a regulation-related setback with her machine.

“It’s never easy to step away from a rally when you’re leading, especially one that could have decided the championship. That said, I’ve always believed motorsport is about how you respond to setbacks. While I couldn’t finish today, I’m still leading the overall standings and fully focused on finishing strong in the final round,” said Aishwarya.

World champ Pissay eyes historic 7th National Rally Title at Coimbatore

Despite the zero-point result from this round, Aishwarya remains in the lead of the championship standings, with one round to go in the 2025 season.

