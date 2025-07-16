One-day Indian Open Athletics meet extended by a day due to more participants

CHENNAI: In a rare first, the Athletics Federation of India has extended a competition by a day. The AFI in a circular informed all athletes and officials that the Indian Open Athletics meet that was schedule to be held for a day on July 27 has been extended to the next day. The number of participants had reached 900. The AFI has also made it mandatory for athletes to qualify for senior inter-state meet in events organised directly by the AFI.

"The Indian Open Athletics Meet which was scheduled to be held at Sangrur on 27th July 2025, will now be held on 27th and 28th July 2025 at Sangrur," said the circular on Wednesday. Sangrur has already held a Indian OPen earlier this year on April 1. "The meet has been extended for one day because of more number of entries

crossing almost 900 Athletes. The programme will be shortly put on the AFI website. The Athletes are advised to book their travel and accommodation accordingly."

Interestingly, earlier this year there had been lukewarm response by athletes for domestic competition and for Indian Open Athletics. The AFI was forced to bring out a circular making it mandatory for athletes to compete in at least two domestic meet to be eligible to compete in at least two Indian GP or Open athletics to be eligible to compete at Federation cup athletics. Indian Open athletics have been held at Nadiad, Ranchi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune. Patna will host the seventh on July 19, before Sangrur hosts the last one on July 27-28.

For the National Inter-State Senior Championships to be held in Chennai from August 20 to 24, the AFI has made it mandatory for the athletes to meet the entry standards set by it and achieved in events directly organised by the federation between May 1 and August 10.

The athletes are also required to participate in respective state meets organized by recognised units and another event organised by the AFI -- Indian Open Athletics Meeting or Grand Prix.