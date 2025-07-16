Pooja gets top billing at AITA event in Chennai

Indium Software-3rd Edition of the AITA Rs 7 lakhs tennis championship for men, women both regular and wheelchair events in association with the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association will be from July 19 to July 26th 2025 at the SDAT Tennis Stadium Nungambakkam Chennai. Indium Software is committed to nurturing promising young adults in various fields and has supported multiple events in Tamil Nadu across the fields of sports and arts.

This edition of the tournament will feature over 300 players from 21 Indian states like National Games gold medallist VM Ranjeet and Oges Theyjo from Tamil Nadu, Udit Kamboj and Ajay Malik from Haryana, Suraj Prabodh and G Manish from Karnataka. India's number three junior tennis players, Rethin Pranav, Varun Verma and Khandavel Mahalingam from Tamil Nadu will be taking part in the qualifying draw.

In the women's draw, Pooja Ingale from Maharashtra who is ranked number 13 in the country will be the top seed followed by Aditi Rawat from Haryana No 2 and Amodini Naik from Karnataka at No 3, Saira Singh from Punjab. The top Tamil Nadu player is talented Joell Nichole. Also India's number five junior tennis player, Diya Ramesh from Tamil Nadu will be taking part in the qualifying draw.

A record number of 26 entries have been received for the Wheelchair men's singles event and seven entries for the women's wheelchair event. Top players of the country K Karthik, K Sathasivam, D Mariappan and S Balachander all from Tamil Nadu and Shekar Veeraswamy from Karnataka will take part in the men's event, while KP Shilpa and Prathima Rao from Karnataka will vie for top honours.

Marking the occasion, Vijay Amritraj, President, TNTA, said, "The 4th edition of the Indium AITA tennis tournament with prize money of Rs 7 lakhs is a premier event in the AITA national calendar and the only one in the country where the men'sw Women's and Wheelchair events are held together in the same week. The tournament has been growing in stature each year and we will once again witness quality tennis and intense competition. TNTA is grateful to Indium Software - an international Digital Engineering Company for sponsoring it. Our collective vision is to build a thriving ecosystem that nurtures young tennis enthusiasts and develops world-class talent. With the right guidance, resources, and opportunities, Indian tennis players have the ability to reach new heights and compete on the global stage."