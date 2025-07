Sindhu bows out of Japan Open; Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya move to second round

TOKYO: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu endured yet another first-round exit but Lakshya Sen and the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty moved into the second round with comfortable victories at the Japan Open here on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Sindhu, who is a former world champion, went down 15-21, 14-21 to Korea's Sim Yu Jin in the Super 750 tournament, marking her fifth first-round exit this year.

Satwik-Chirag and Lakshya, on the other hand, registered dominant straight-game wins.

After a slow start, Sindhu, who appeared rusty and error-prone and struggled with judgment of length, showed some fight in the first game but Sim regained control to claim her first career win over the Indian star.

In the second, Sindhu quickly fell behind 1-6.

Though she managed to level the score at 11-11, the Korean pulled away with ease to seal the match in straight games.