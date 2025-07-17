Focus on good governance, sports minister tells NSFs

NEW DELHI: In its bid to finish among top 10 countries by 2036 Olympics, which India has bid, the sports minister has outlined a programme for stakeholders to follow. .

According to sports ministry statement sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Sports is a public movement. We can set goals and achieve them only if we all work together. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modiji always believes in a united force when it comes to sport and we have to shed our egos, focus on comprehensive planning and convert plans into a substantial output.” The Khelo Bharat Conclave was attended by key stakeholders including sports institutions, corporate houses and eminent sports persons.

The statement said that while athletes remain at the heart of the Khelo Bharat Niti, the government has highlighted how the National Sports Federations, state governments and corporate houses have to play a major role to ensure India finishes among the top 10 nations in 2036 Summer Olympics and the Paralympics.

Stakeholders attending the six-hour-long Khelo Bharat conclave were unanimous in their view that the government policy was ambitious and an honest endeavour towards achieving global standards in sports. The Conclave featured four impactful presentations, i.e. on Sports Governance reforms, the Khelo Bharat Niti 2025, India’s medal-winning roadmap, and the ‘One Corporate One Sport’ initiative, collectively outlining a comprehensive vision to transform India into a global sporting powerhouse. Every presentation was followed by interactive sessions where several stakeholders offered suggestions that were recorded by senior ministry officials.