WTA Chennai Open may not be an one-off event

CHENNAI: When October comes around, Vijay Amritraj, president of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA), will look towards to the heavens to see if the rain Gods will be kind. At some level, the quantum of rainfall in and around the second edition of the WTA Chennai Open may decide whether the event returns to the city in 2026.
As it stands, the 250 event for 2025 will be held at the SDAT Stadium at Nungambakkam from the week beginning October 27. They do have the option of conducting the event for two more years, at least that's according to TNTA's contract with Octagon, the company who owns the license for the event. Octagon's only condition is for the TN government to support the event for at least two years (there's not expected to be many problems with this).
However, the permission granted by WTA for this particular event is currently for 2025 only. "One of the main reasons for that is the rain," said Amritraj on the sidelines of the official announcement of the tournament. For the record, the Northeast monsoon is scheduled to begin around that time. "We have already been in communication with the MET (Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai) department and they have let us know that they are expecting nine days of rain in October," Amritraj added.
`12 cr granted
For the event, including payment of license fees, appearance money as well as the stadium to be spruced up, the Tamil Nadu government have allotted a budget of `12 cr (the total prize money is roughly `2.5 cr). This was announced by deputy chief minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was also part of the function on Thursday.
Maaya expected to feature
Maaya Rajeshwaran, the 16-year-old who rose to prominence after her run to the semifinals of the WTA 125 Mumbai Open earlier this year, could be given a wild card for the meet. Maaya, who trains at the Nadal academy in Spain, is expected to take it. The 16-year-old, who featured in the qualifying rounds of Wimbledon juniors, is yet to make a main draw debut of a tour level event.
Octagon could have a say
The last few editions of tour level events at Chennai across WTA and ATP have been starved of big names. That may change this year as Octagon manages several big name players including multiple Major champions. While Amritraj refused to divulge details with respect to who they are talking to right now, don't be surprised if a recent former Major champ signs on. But because the event is scheduled to finish one day before the beginning of the year-ending WTA finals, it remains to be seen if any of the current eight will come.