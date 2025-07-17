WTA Chennai Open may not be an one-off event

CHENNAI: When October comes around, Vijay Amritraj, president of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA), will look towards to the heavens to see if the rain Gods will be kind. At some level, the quantum of rainfall in and around the second edition of the WTA Chennai Open may decide whether the event returns to the city in 2026.

As it stands, the 250 event for 2025 will be held at the SDAT Stadium at Nungambakkam from the week beginning October 27. They do have the option of conducting the event for two more years, at least that's according to TNTA's contract with Octagon, the company who owns the license for the event. Octagon's only condition is for the TN government to support the event for at least two years (there's not expected to be many problems with this).

However, the permission granted by WTA for this particular event is currently for 2025 only. "One of the main reasons for that is the rain," said Amritraj on the sidelines of the official announcement of the tournament. For the record, the Northeast monsoon is scheduled to begin around that time. "We have already been in communication with the MET (Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai) department and they have let us know that they are expecting nine days of rain in October," Amritraj added.