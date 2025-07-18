McIlroy shoots 69 to stay in hunt at British Open; Scheffler, Fitzpatrick lead

PORTRUSH: Rory McIlroy said he will need to turn flashes of brilliance into firing on all cylinders for his final two rounds as he aims to win the British Open on home soil at Royal Portrush.
The Masters champion sits at three under par, five behind clubhouse leader Brian Harman, after the opening two days of his return to Northern Ireland.
McIlroy, playing in front of his home fans at Royal Portrush, shot a composed 2‑under 69 in the second round to reach 3‑under 139, leaving him seven shots off tournament leader Brian Harman as the weekend approaches.
While the world No. 2 sits in tied‑10th among early starters, American Brian Harman leads the way at 8‑under after an impressive 65. Behind him, Scottie Scheffler holds the clubhouse lead at 10‑under, with Matthew Fitzpatrick a solitary shot back.
After a rollercoaster first round that contained five birdies, four bogeys and a series of wild tee shots, McIlroy was more controlled on his way to a 69 on Friday.
"I feel like my game's definitely good enough to make a run," McIlroy told reporters. "I'm excited for the weekend.
"I've been somewhat close to my best over the first two days in little bits here and there. I'm going to need to have it all under control and have it sort of all firing over the weekend to make a run."
McIlroy has at least ensured he will be around for the weekend, in contrast to six years ago when he failed to make the cut at Portrush in the first staging of the British Open on the island of Ireland for 68 years.
The world number two said he felt both the pressure and the privilege of enjoying the "support of a nation" during his opening round on Thursday, but is trying to harness the atmosphere to bring out his best.
"It was 20 years ago that I played the North of Ireland here, and never in my wildest dreams did I think that I'd be coming back as a Grand Slam champion with the support of a nation behind me trying to win an Open Championship," added McIlroy.
"I count myself very grateful and very lucky that I'm in this position."
Hunter Harman stalking second British Open crown
Meanwhile, Brian Harman said he "has the game" to win the British Open for a second time in three years after a brilliant six-under 65 on Friday shot the American to the top of the leaderboard.
The 2023 winner of the Claret Jug made the most of the benign morning conditions on the Causeway Coast to card six birdies in a bogey-free round to move to eight under par.
Two years ago at Royal Liverpool, Harman also pulled clear in his second round and was never reeled back in by the field on the way to sealing his first major by six shots.
The best the 38-year-old has managed in seven majors since was tied for 21st at last year's US Open.
Yet, the 5ft 7in (170cm) Harman's game is tailor made for the seaside links conditions, which are less beneficial for the booming big hitters off the tee than most courses on the PGA Tour.
"I just enjoy the creativity and trying to think your way around," said Harman. "You can kind of do it your own way.
"I love the golf over here. It suits me. Distance, of course, matters over here, but it doesn't matter as much as maybe some other tournaments, and it doesn't matter because the ground is so firm that the ball rolls."
With dark clouds and driving rain rolling in for the afternoon starters on Friday, Harman is likely to go out in the final group come Saturday's crucial third round.
But he is trying to stay calm, despite recognising that the chance to contend for majors does not come around often.
"I'm not trying to be heroic or do anything crazy. I know that I've got the game to do it, and it's just a matter of executing and staying in my own head," he added.
"I was quoted afterwards (winning the 2023 British Open) saying I'd spend the rest of my life trying to get in a position to feel this again because it is, it's the top of our profession, major championships.
"Any time you can get in contention, have a chance to win, I mean, that's what we've all worked for our entire lives and you don't get that many opportunities to do that."
Harman, nicknamed "The Butcher" due his passion for hunting, said he would celebrate his Claret Jug two years ago by mowing grass on his new tractor.
His pro-hunting comments have previously drawn criticism from animal rights activists, but said he will "sleep like a baby" despite the furore, after a steak dinner to recover his energies for a big weekend ahead.
Second-round leaderboard at Royal Portrush (GBR & IRL unless stated/par 71):
132: Scottie Scheffler (USA) 68-64
133: Matthew Fitzpatrick 67-66
134: Brian Harman (USA) 69-65, Li Haotong (CHN) 67-67
137: Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN) 69-68, Tyrrell Hatton 68-69, Robert MacIntyre 71-66, Harris English (USA) 67-70, Chris Gotterup (USA) 72-65
138: Tony Finau (USA) 70-68, Nicolai Hojgaard (DEN) 69-69
139: Keegan Bradley (USA) 72-67, Rory McIlroy 70-69, Jordan Smith 71-68, Lee Westwood 69-70, Sam Burns (USA) 70-69
140: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 67-73, Harry Hall 73-67, Justin Rose 69-71, Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 73-67, Matthew Jordan 68-72, Kristoffer Reitan (NOR) 72-68, Xander Schauffele (USA) 71-69, Ryggs Johnston (USA) 74-66, Oliver Lindell (FIN) 72-68
Selected:
141: Justin Thomas (USA) 72-69, Tommy Fleetwood 73-68
142: Jordan Spieth (USA) 73-69, Viktor Hovland (NOR) 73-69, Phil Mickelson (USA) 70-72, Dustin Johnson (USA) 73-69, J.J. Spaun (USA) 73-69, Jon Rahm (ESP) 70-72, Shane Lowry (IRL) 70-72
143: Sergio Garcia (ESP) 70-73, Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 78-65
Missed cut
145: Patrick Cantlay (USA) 73-72
149: Brooks Koepka (USA) 75-74, Collin Morikawa (USA) 75-74
150: Cameron Smith (AUS) 72-78
151: Adam Scott (AUS) 72-79