British Open: 'Inevitable' Scheffler tough to catch, even for McIlroy

PORTRUSH: Rory McIlroy said catching Scottie Scheffler to win the British Open on home soil in Northern Ireland will be an unenviable task on Sunday given the world number one's supreme form.

McIlroy at least gave himself an outside chance of overhauling the American with a five-under par 66 at Royal Portrush on Saturday to get to eight under in a tie of fourth.

But Scheffler is four strokes clear of the field and six of the world number two after a bogey-free 67 took the three-time major champion to 14 under for the tournament.

McIlroy had the crowd in raptures with three birdies in the opening four holes and described an eagle at the 12th as "one of the coolest moments I've ever had on a golf course".

However, he started the weekend seven shots adrift of Scheffler and may have given himself too much to do.

"Scottie Scheffler is inevitable. Even when he doesnt have his best stuff, he's the complete player," said McIlroy.

"He's going to be tough to catch tomorrow if he keeps playing the way he does but if I can get out tomorrow, get off to a similar start to today, get the crowd going, hopefully he feels that a couple of groups behind me.

"I just need to go out and play another really good round of golf tomorrow and see what happens."