British Open: 'Inevitable' Scheffler tough to catch, even for McIlroy

PORTRUSH: Rory McIlroy said catching Scottie Scheffler to win the British Open on home soil in Northern Ireland will be an unenviable task on Sunday given the world number one's supreme form.
McIlroy at least gave himself an outside chance of overhauling the American with a five-under par 66 at Royal Portrush on Saturday to get to eight under in a tie of fourth.
But Scheffler is four strokes clear of the field and six of the world number two after a bogey-free 67 took the three-time major champion to 14 under for the tournament.
McIlroy had the crowd in raptures with three birdies in the opening four holes and described an eagle at the 12th as "one of the coolest moments I've ever had on a golf course".
However, he started the weekend seven shots adrift of Scheffler and may have given himself too much to do.
"Scottie Scheffler is inevitable. Even when he doesnt have his best stuff, he's the complete player," said McIlroy.
"He's going to be tough to catch tomorrow if he keeps playing the way he does but if I can get out tomorrow, get off to a similar start to today, get the crowd going, hopefully he feels that a couple of groups behind me.
"I just need to go out and play another really good round of golf tomorrow and see what happens."
After a slow start to 2025 after injuring his hand with a wine glass while making pasta, Scheffler has bounced back to his best in recent months.
He has finished in the top 10 of his last 10 events, which includes three victories.
Should Scheffler finish the job on Sunday, he will become just the second player, after Tiger Woods, to win the British Open while being ranked world number one.
"He's playing like Scottie. I don't think it's a surprise. Everyone's seen the way he's played or plays over the last two or three years. He's just so solid. He doesn't make mistakes," added McIlroy.
"He's turned himself into a really consistent putter as well. So there doesn't seem to be any weakness there. Whenever you're trying to chase down a guy like that, it's hard to do. But he's incredibly impressive."