Humpy, Divya draw opening semifinals

CHENNAI: Both Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh drew their opening ties of the two-match semifinal of the women's World Cup in Batumi on Tuesday.

Deshmukh, the IM on a giant-killing spree, held firm with the black pieces to deny China's Tan Zhongyi any opening. In a rook-centred endgame with three pawns apiece, the players signed truce after only 30 moves. On Wednesday, the Indian teen, who took out second seed Zhu Jiner in the round of 16, plays with the white pieces.

After the pair shook hands, Humpy and Lei Tingjie followed soon after as they decided to halt hostilities after 38 moves. Tingjie did have a small opening in the middlegame after the Indian veteran had made an inaccuracy (17. Nde5) but the Chinese didn't play the best follow-up move to push the Indian. On Wednesday, Humpy will play with white for a place in the final. No Indian woman has ever won the women's World Cup.

The World Cup is of added significance as each of the top three earns a spot in next year's women's Candidates from where the topper will face the champion in the women's World Championship. One of Humpy or Deshmukh will take their place in the Candidates but both of them will be on the bus to the Candidates as long as they win the semifinal.

Results (semifinal; first match): Divya Deshmukh (0.5) drew with Tan Zhongyi (0.5), Koneru Humpy (0.5) drew with Lei Tingjie (0.5). Deshmukh and Humpy will play with white pieces on Wednesday.

If there's a tie, tie-breakers with shorter time control will be held on Thursday.