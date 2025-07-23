PV Sindhu beats World No 6 Tomoka Miyazaki, enters China Open pre-quarters

CHENNAI: After months of struggle, multiple Olympic and world championships medallist PV Sindhu scripted a thrilling win over world No 6 Tomoka Miyazaki and storm into the women’s singles Round-of-16 at the China Open 2025 on Wednesday. This is one of memorable wins this year and it came in the prestigious BWF Super 1000 tournament underway at the Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in Changzhou.

Facing Miyazaki of Japan, Sindhu (No 15) displayed her trademark resilience to clinch a gritty 21-15, 8-21, 21-17 win in a fiercely contested three-game battle. After conceding the second game, the Indian ace maintained a commanding lead in the decider to seal the win.

In the Men’s Doubles draw, Satwik-Chirag, the World No. 12 duo, put up a dominant performance to progress into the Round-of-16. The pair outclassed Japan’s Kenya Mitsuhashi and Hiroki Okamura with a convincing 21-13, 21-9 straight-game win.

Meanwhile, in Women’s Doubles, the Panda sisters, Rutaparna and Swetaparna, faced a tough challenge against the experienced Hong Kong China duo and concluded their campaign.