Sports Governance Bill to be tabled in Parliament

CHENNAI: The much-awaited Sports Bill is set to see daylight soon. As reported by this newspaper, the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 is set to be tabled on Wednesday. The Bill will usher in a new era in sports governance in the country. The sports ministry will introduce the bill.

As pointed out by this newspaper, the high point would be one set of rules that would govern all sporting bodies (National Sports Bodies — NSB) unlike what the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) or the National Sports Federations (NSFs) are following at the moment. As per drafts bills that had been in circulation earlier, all the sports federations, IOA, the NSFs, the Paralympic Committees and regional sports associations have been categorised under one head -- NSB. The Bill would look to bring in uniformity transparency and accountability in all NSBs.

The Bill is expected to constitute a National Sports Board that will give recognition to the NSBs. The board will monitor everything from governance, accountability to transparency. It has to power to grant recognition like what the sports ministry does right now and would have the power to strip recognition as well. Apart from the NSB, there would be an election panel that would look after elections of the sports bodies.

As reported by this newspaper, even cricket would be part of it because it being a sports body and also that now it is part of the Olympics, it should be governed by the Olympic Charter. However, it needs to be seen if they would want to be following the provisions of the Bill. The Bill considers all sports organisations as a public authority under the Right to Information Act, 2005 with respect to the exercise of its functions, duties and powers and this could be a sticky subject for the BCCI. The sports ministry has indicated that all sports bodies including cricket will be governed by the Act when implemented but it needs to be seen how much the BCCI would like to follow. The National Sports Tribunal that will decide matters relating to sports body disputes could be the other issue. The BCCI’s argument had always been that they are not funded by the government. The BCCI is right now following the Lodha Recommendations as directed by the Supreme Court. But if the Bill is passed and eventually becomes an act, technically BCCI should come under it. Another issue could be the provision in the Bill that would mandate even the state associations to follow the provisions if enacted.

Even the age cap will be interesting. According to the Bill, those eligible to apply would by the ones below 70 on the last date of nomination. And they can continue for four years or age limit of 75 years. Earlier age cap was 70.

Anti-doping Act

Along with the Sports Governance Bill, the ministry is going to table the National Anti-Doping Act that needed modification after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) objected to certain provisions. The National Anti-Doping Bill was passed in the Parliament in 2022. In fact, the Act was published in the Gazette of India. According to the Gazette of India, “The following Act of Parliament received the assent of the President on the 12th August, 2022 and is hereby published for general information…” Interestingly, the WADA had objected to forming a board that would ostensibly look like government interference. The Act has been reworked as per WADA’s advice.