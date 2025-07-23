TNCA first division: Mathivanan bowls Singam Puli to victory

CHENNAI: LEFT-ARM spinner M Mathivanan's six-fer proved to be the difference in Singam Puli's nine wicket win against Grand Slam on Day two of the TNCA senior division league at SSN college grounds. Grand Slam were all out for 113 in their second essay. Singam Puli required 32 to win and got the same without fuss.

Brief scores: At SSN: Grand Slam 109 & 113 in 48.3 ovs (Vignesh Iyer 42, M Mathivanan 6/32) lost to Singam Puli 191 in 64.3 ovs (K Aashiq 58, B Iyappan 5/70) & 34/1 in 5.5 ovs. Points: Singam Puli 6 (6) Grand Slam 0 (6). At Wahe Guru: Nelson 384 in 121.1 ovs (R Bist 146, R Karthikeyan 82 n.o. N Selvakumaran 4/81) vs Sea Hawks 114/3 in 41 ovs (D Ferrario 56 batting). At MRF-Pachaiyappa's: Vijay 340 in 124.1 ovs (P Vignesh 65, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 66, R Aushik Srinivas 3/106) vs Globe Trotters 66/3 in 23 ovs (Gurjapneet Singh 2/23). At SRMC: Jupiter 157 vs Young Stars 231/5 in 90 ovs (Nidhish S Rajagopal 74 batting R Sasidharan 3/61) At IITM-Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 397 in 143.5 ovs (R Vimal Khumar 77, B Sachin 87, S Lokeshwar 97, B Indrajith 39, C. Senthil Kumar 68, Rahil Shah 5/100) vs SKM CC 47/2 in 13 ovs (S Lakshay Jain 2/7). At AM Jain: Alwarpet 206 & 21/0 in 11 ovs vs MRC 'A' 239 in 68.5 ovs (K Karthikeyan 79, Sachin Baby 53, J Prem Kumar 4/60, Ajay K Krishnan 3/72).