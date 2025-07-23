TNCA first division: Mathivanan bowls Singam Puli to victory

CHENNAI: LEFT-ARM spinner M Mathivanan's six-fer proved to be the difference in Singam Puli's nine wicket win against Grand Slam on Day two of the TNCA senior division league at SSN college grounds. Grand Slam were all out for 113 in their second essay. Singam Puli required 32 to win and got the same without fuss.
Brief scores: At SSN: Grand Slam 109 & 113 in 48.3 ovs (Vignesh Iyer 42, M Mathivanan 6/32) lost to Singam Puli 191 in 64.3 ovs (K Aashiq 58, B Iyappan 5/70) & 34/1 in 5.5 ovs. Points: Singam Puli 6 (6) Grand Slam 0 (6). At Wahe Guru: Nelson 384 in 121.1 ovs (R Bist 146, R Karthikeyan 82 n.o. N Selvakumaran 4/81) vs Sea Hawks 114/3 in 41 ovs (D Ferrario 56 batting). At MRF-Pachaiyappa's: Vijay 340 in 124.1 ovs (P Vignesh 65, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 66, R Aushik Srinivas 3/106) vs Globe Trotters 66/3 in 23 ovs (Gurjapneet Singh 2/23). At SRMC: Jupiter 157 vs Young Stars 231/5 in 90 ovs (Nidhish S Rajagopal 74 batting R Sasidharan 3/61) At IITM-Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 397 in 143.5 ovs (R Vimal Khumar 77, B Sachin 87, S Lokeshwar 97, B Indrajith 39, C. Senthil Kumar 68, Rahil Shah 5/100) vs SKM CC 47/2 in 13 ovs (S Lakshay Jain 2/7). At AM Jain: Alwarpet 206 & 21/0 in 11 ovs vs MRC 'A' 239 in 68.5 ovs (K Karthikeyan 79, Sachin Baby 53, J Prem Kumar 4/60, Ajay K Krishnan 3/72).
Sathyanandh smashes ton
Riding on S Sathyanandh century (100 n.o) Thiruvallur defeated Thiruvarur by 238 runs in the TNCA inter-districts Under 16 tournament for the 'PR Thevar trophy.'
Brief scores: Thiruvallur 304/4 in 50 ovs (RM Tharun 52, S Sathyanandh 100 n.o) bt Thiruvarur 66 all out in 21.2 ovs (S Kiran Raj Yadav 6/11). Vellore 145 in 43.1 ovs (S Pooli Chelladurai Raja 4/14) lost to Tenkasi 148/4 in 37.3 ovs (M Jaasim Farhan 61 n.o).Thiruvannamalai 223/5 in 50 ovs (S Lohith 81, S Dharanesh 56, M Malayalasamy 3/33) bt Dindigul 216 in 48.4 ovs (BL Sanjay Balaji 55 S Dharanesh 4/23). Erode 149 in 49.4 ovs (Pravin 4/28) lost to Tirupur 150/4 in 27.5 ovs (ST Shri Dharun 64, S Dhanvanth Anamangad 52, S Ilamugil 3/40). Coimbatore 208 in 49.1 ovs (N Ragavan 70, M Aswath 3/34, S Sarvesh 3/45) bt Madurai 142 in 43.4 ovs (A Rithin 5/33).
MOP Vaishnav bag title
MOP Vaishnav College for Women clinched the 28th inter-collegiate basketball tournament held at T Nagar recently.
Results: Final: MOP A bt PSGCAS 84-64. League phase: MOP A bt SRM 57-49; MOP A bt Loyola 89-69. Knock-out: MOP A bt JIT 68-49.
Individual awards: Promising Player: Aswini K (MOP); Most Valuable Player: Juana Chrisolin E (MOP).
Rethin advances
Second seed Rethin Pranav defeated Chandan Shivaraj 6-3, 6-2 in straight sets in the men's pre-quarterfinals of the Indium-AITA men, women and wheelchair tennis tournament played here.
Results: Singles: Pre-quarterfinals: Men: Rishi Reddy (KA) bt Sandesh D (MH) 6-4, 6-3; J Singh (HR) bt S Suden (DL) 6-2, 6-3; K Mahalingam bt M Puri (DL) 6-4, 6-2, Deepak A (KA) bt Aditya VD (TS) 6-2, 6-1; Ajay M (HR) bt Aniketh V 7-6 (5), 6-2; Rohith Hari Balaji bt Anup MB (MH) 5-1 (retd); Krish Ajay Tyagi (KA) bt Sahoo D (OD) 6-3, 6-2; S2- Rethin Pranav bt Chandan S (KA) 6-3, 6-2. Women: Aditi R bt Chandana P(AP) 7-6 (7), 6-2; Asmi N (MH) bt T Sai Janvi (KA) 7-5, 3-6, 6-0; Sohini S (OD) bt Sahira S(PB) 6-2, 1-6, 6-2; Abhaya V (TS) bt Hridayeshi P (KA) 6-1, 4-6, 6-1; Chevika Reddy S (TS) bt Vidhi N (GJ) 6-1, 7-6 (5); Saily PK (GJ) bt Diya R 6-4, 1-6 ,6-3; Laxmi Siri D(TS) bt Janani R 7-6 (6), 6-4; Harshini N (KA) bt Amodhini Naik (KA) 2-0 (retd). Wheelchair: Singles: Pre-quarterfinals: Men: V Shekar (KA) bt Suresh Kumar 9-1, Basavaraj K (KA) bt M Arul 9-1, D Mariappan bt M Anjinappa (KA) 9-1, Anil D (KA) bt Pradeep Kumar G (DL) 9-2, Pandurangaswamy (KA) bt K Sathasivam w/o, Karthick K bt D Sharma (KA) 9-0. Women: KP Shilpa (KA) bt Sheranthi 9-0, MP Mubeena (KA) bt K Shilpa 9-7, Gunjan Tyagi (DL) bt Bismillah 9-0,Prathima R (KA) bt Divya J(DL) 9-0.