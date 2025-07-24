Other

China Open: Satwik-Chirag enter quarters, Prannoy bows out

The former world number one Indian duo displayed tactical discipline and composure to notch up a 21-19 21-19 victory over the eighth-seeded Indonesian combination
Satwik and Chirag were made to work hard for their win as both games witnessed frequent shifts in momentum
CHANGZHOU: India's top men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the quarterfinals of the China Open Super 1000 badminton tournament with a straight-game win over Indonesia's Leo Rolly Carnando and Bagas Maulana here on Thursday.

The former world number one Indian duo displayed tactical discipline and composure to notch up a 21-19 21-19 victory over the eighth-seeded Indonesian combination in a tightly-contested encounter.

But it was the end of the road for HS Prannoy, who bowed out after a hard-fought 21-18 15-21 8-21 loss to sixth seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in a 65-minute men's singles second-round match.

Satwik and Chirag were made to work hard for their win as both games witnessed frequent shifts in momentum.

In the opening game, the Indonesians held a slender lead at 8-6 and later at 14-12, but the Indians kept themselves within touching distance. From 14-16, the Indian pair won five straight points to surge ahead 19-16 before closing out the opening game.

The second game followed a similar pattern, with Leo and Bagas taking a 14-10 lead at one stage. But the Indians clawed their way back to level the scores at 18-18 and held their nerve in the closing stages to seal the match.

