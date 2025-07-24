Jamshedpur FC edge past Tribhuvan Army FC in a five goal thriller

Jamshedpur FC edged past Nepal’s Tribhuvan Army FC 3-2 in a five goal thriller to secure a win in the Group C opener which was played here at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. The Nepal Army side came from behind to equalise twice but Nikhil Barla’s strike ensured that the Red Miners to start the group stage matches with a win. Sarthak Goloui and Manvir Singh scored the first two goals for Jamshedpur while Captain George Prince Karki and Ananta Tamang scored for Tribhuvan Army FC.

Jamshedpur FC Head Coach Khalid Jamil named an all Indian eleven which included new signings Manvir Singh, Jayesh Rane, Nishu Kumar, Sarthak Goloui and Vincy Baretto while Tribhuvan Army Head Coach Meghraj KC named a strong lineup in a 4-4-2 formation with Nawayug Shrestha and skipper George Prince Karki leading the attack line.

Sarthak Goloui took advantage of a mistake by the opposition goalkeeper Samit Shrestha who failed to gather a long throw-in by Praful Kumar YV to give Jamshedpur the lead in the fourth minute. The ball fell into the path of Sarthak who slotted the ball into the empty net. Jamshedpur continued to threaten the side from Nepal especially with their set piece routines which were plenty, but could not take their chances to score a second.

TAFC took advantage of that and scored the equaliser in the 26th minute through their captain George Prince Karki. The striker received a pass from Gillespye Karki and found the bottom left corner with a low drilled shot, giving no chance for Jamshedpur goalkeeper Amrit Gope. The Red Miners regained their lead within four minutes after Manvir Singh put the finishing touches to a neat team move. C. Hriata released Vincy Barretto into space and the striker dodged the challenge of the defender and released the unmarked Manvir who rounded the goalkeeper and calmly slotted the ball into the open net.

Jamshedpur FC 3 (Sarthak 4’, Manvir 31’, Barla 71’) bt Tribhuvan Army FC 2 (George Karki 26’, Ananta Tamang 64)

SOURCE: Durand Cup Organisers