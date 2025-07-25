Humpy vs Deshmukh: FIDE Women's World Cup title to go to India for the first time

BATUMI: In a first for Indian chess, the FIDE Women's World Cup will have a winner from the country, with Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh set to face each other in what could be anybody's game in the grand finale here on Saturday.

It is the first time in the event’s history that two Indians are competing against each other in the final.

Both Humpy and Deshmukh have also qualified for the Women’s Candidates Tournament next year after reaching the final here.

On pure experience of playing big games, Humpy goes into the final as the favourite against her compatriot Deshmukh.

Humpy held her nerves to score a come-from-behind victory in the semifinals over Tingjie Lei of China in the tiebreaker on Thursday, while Deshmukh defeated former world champion Zhongyi Tan, also of China, in the second game of the last-four stage match.

Grandmaster Humpy, 38, was the winner of the World Women’s Rapid Championship and also tied for first at the Women’s Grand Prix in recent times. She has proved yet again that age is just a number. Her grit and determination have not faded one bit over the years.

"It's one of the happiest moments for chess fans because now the title will go to India for sure. But of course, as a player, tomorrow will be quite a tough game as well, Divya has played tremendously well in this whole tournament," Humpy told the FIDE website.

At half the age of Humpy, International Master Deshmukh has already stunned as many as three players ranked in the top ten in the event. Her first victim was second seed Jiner Zhu of China, before ousting D Harika.

The 19-year-old Nagpur-based Deshmukh then beat former women's world champion Zhongyi Tan of China in the semifinals.

"I just need some sleep and some food, these days have been so anxious for me," Deshmukh said after entering the final.