Lajong FC to face Malaysian Armed Forces

Local favourites Shillong Lajong FC will set the ball rolling for Group E of the 134th IndianOil Durand Cup tomorrow when they take on Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM FA), here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong. The match will kick off after the opening ceremony which will be inaugurated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Shri Conrad Sangma.

The local I-League side will look to build on their 2024 Durand campaign, where they stunned East Bengal in the quarter-finals before bowing out in the semi-finals to eventual champions NorthEast United FC. The Red Dragons squad features a blend of youthful homegrown talent and experienced international names. The attacking line will be led by Douglas Tardin, with local stars Figo Syndai, Phrangki Buam, and Kenstar Kharshong expected to play key roles.

“We are very excited to play our first match of the Durand Cup at home. The team is well-prepared and eager to give it our all. The environment in the camp is very positive, the boys are looking sharp, focused, and ready to step up,” says Birendra Thapa, Head Coach of Shillong Lajong

Their opponents, Malaysian Armed Forces, are participating in the Durand Cup for the very first time. Representing the armed forces of Malaysia, the team is expected to bring strong discipline, fitness, and intensity to their play, making them a potentially tricky opponent for any side in the group.

Speaking on the eve of the match, Malaysian Armed Forces Assistant Head Coach Masrizar bin Mizalan said, “We are looking forward to starting our Durand Cup campaign. It’s always special to represent the Malaysian Armed Forces on an international stage. The team has trained hard, and the players are motivated to perform well. Our focus is on executing our plans and playing disciplined football.

Live on Sony Sports at 4pm