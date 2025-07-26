Shillong Lajong FC opens campaign with a dominating victory over Malaysia team

Shillong Lajong FC began their 134th Indian Oil Durand Cup campaign in commanding fashion, defeating Malaysia’s Armed Forces Football Team (ATM FT) 6-0 in the opening match of Group E here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Everbrightson Sana and Phrangki Buam scored a brace each, while substitutes Treimiki Lamurong and Deibormame Tongper added a goal apiece as the young Shillong side delivered a clinical and confident performance.

Shillong Lajong head coach Birendra Thapa opted for a youthful 4-3-3 formation, with Sheen Stevenson and Phrangki Buam leading the line alongside Everbrightson Sana in a false nine role. Malaysian Armed Forces FT, coached by Mohamad Khairil Hafiz Mohd. Zanggi started with a strong XI in the same system, featuring Mohd Suhaim, Nasir Yasa, and Ibramin Muhamat Moha in attack.

The match began with Shillong asserting their dominance in possession. Their early pressure paid off in the 12th minute when Everbrightson Sana headed in a pinpoint cross from Rudra Ved, after a smart freekick routine initiated by Sheen Stevenson. The young Indian side continued to test the Malaysian Armed Forces defence with fluid attacking play and relentless pressing.

Malaysia's best chance in the first half came through a volley attempt by Mohamad Syamim Yusoff, which narrowly missed the target after a cross was punched clear by Shillong keeper Siwel Rymbai. However, the Shillong defence, led by skipper Kenstar Kharsong and Saveme Tariang, remained firm to protect the lead.

The second half saw Shillong accelerate further. Within the first five minutes, Phrangki Buam netted twice, first by guiding in a freekick from Stevenson in the 47th minute, and then doubling his tally with a calm finish after a clever through ball two minutes later.

Result: Shillong Lajong FC 6 (Everbrightson Sana 2; Phrangki Buam 2; Treimiki Lamurong; Deibormame Tongper) bt Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) FT 0

Today's matches: Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs ITBP FT at 3:00 PM

South United Football Club vs Indian Air Force at 7:00 PM

SOURCE: Durand Cup