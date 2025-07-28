Divya Deshmukh beats Humpy in Women's World Cup final, becomes Grandmaster

BATUMI: Teenaged Indian chess player Divya Deshmukh earned the biggest success of her career by clinching the FIDE Women's World Cup with a tie-break win over compatriot and more experienced Koneru Humpy here on Monday.

The victory not just earned the 19-year-old the prestigious title, but also made her a Grandmaster, something which looked improbable when she started the tournament.

She is only the fourth woman from India to become a Grandmaster, and the 88th overall.

The victory for the Nagpur player came after the two classical games played on Saturday and Sunday ended in draws.

In the time-controlled tie-breaker on Monday, Divya, playing with white, was again held to a draw.

But in the reverse game, where she had black pieces, she managed to overcome the two-time world rapid champion 2.5-1.5.

The victory has come at a time when India is riding a wave of success in men's chess, with the likes of world champion D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi producing good results consistently.