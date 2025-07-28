Luka Majcen late winner in Diamond Harbour FC win

Debutants and I-League 2 champions Diamond Harbour FC (DHFC) rode on Slovenian poacher Luka Majcen’s injury-time winner to register a historic 2-1 victory against former champions and local giants Mohammedan Sporting in the first Group B clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata. Thokchom Adison Singh scored for the Kolkata giants in the first half with DHFC’s Sairuatkima drawing parity in the second for the debutants. Just as it looked that the match was petering out for a tame draw, Luka penetrated the Mohammedan defence, got lucky with a rebound and calmly slotted home the winner to give his side full three points.

Celebrated DHFC coach Kibu Vicuna began with a four-man defence and three-man forward line. Mohammedan gaffer Mehraj Ud Din Wadoo on the other hand went in with a 3-4-3 to begin proceedings. The first goal came after the half-hour mark and before that the only chance of note had fallen to the I-League 2 champions ,when new recruit from Brazil, Clayton Da Silva hit his shot just wide off the Mohammedan post.

Ashley Alban Koli it was with the assist as he found Thokchom’s run from the right with a floater from centre of midfield. The diminutive Mohammedan winger controlled well and burst in with pace. With experienced defender Melroy Assisi in attendance, Thokchom drove towards the near post with keeper Mirshad in position. The low drive caught Mirshad’s palm, deflected onto his thighs and bulged the net.