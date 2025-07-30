Second-half strikes gives Namdhari Academy win on debut

In an entertaining battle of debutants, two late second-half strikes by Bhupinder and Brazilian Cledson Dasilva gave I-League side Namdhari Sports Academy an opening win in match 10 of the on-going 134th IndianOil Durand Cup. The club beat Bengaluru’s South United FC (SUFC) at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK) on Wednesday. The result means SUFC end their debut Durand campaign with a solitary point in Group A after completing all their three matches. Namdhari will gain confidence and move to bigger battles ahead in their pursuit of qualification for the knockouts.

South United taking the field in their traditional orange for the first time did not quite change their fortunes too much but they deliver yet another spirited performance. Coach Kaja Bhadussa of SUFC even changed keeper Nishanth to give Sunil Singh a chance under the SUFC bar, as part of five changes made from their previous draw against the Indian Air Force. Although Sunil repaid the faith shown in full with a brilliant display, it was not going to be enough in the end.

The I-League side under gaffer Harpreet Singh with two foreigners in their line-up in Cledson upfront and Ghanian Lamine Moro at the heart of defence, were certainly the more experienced and organised side at this level and that shone through in the end. Aatma Singh in the 10th minute had the first crack at goal from distance for Sunil to expertly tip it over the bar. It was going to be the first of many good saves that Sunil would make in the game. It was end to end football thereafter as the two sides deservedly went into the break with the deadlock yet to be broken.