Charles Leclerc hails Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur's 'vision' after contract extended

BUDAPEST: Charles Leclerc hailed Fred Vasseur's “vision” and cold-blooded approach after the Ferrari team principal was handed a new contract following speculation about his future.
Ferrari said the deal for Vasseur announced on Thursday was a sign of “trust in Fred’s leadership,” with the Italian team yet to win a Formula 1 race in 2025.
“In Formula 1, it takes time to build something, especially a successful team,” Leclerc said, arguing that the situation had been complicated by the “hype around the team” after Lewis Hamilton's arrival, and narrowly missing out on the constructors' championship last year.
The driver from Monaco added that Vasseur stood out for his sense of humor and his “cold blood” when Ferrari comes under pressure.
“I think what’s very difficult within Ferrari is the emotion is very much part of the daily job," Leclerc said. "Fred really knows how to leave his emotions aside and have a clear vision of where we are at, no matter how much noise there is around the team.”
Ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Ferrari said the new deal was a “multiple-year contract,” without giving further details. Leclerc's teammate Hamilton gave Vasseur his backing last month after reports in the Italian media suggested his job could be in question.
Ferrari last won a race in October and, while it's second in the constructors' championship, neither Hamilton nor Leclerc has consistently been able to challenge the leading McLaren drivers this year.
“Today we want to recognize what has been built and commit to what still needs to be achieved,” Ferrari chief executive Benedetto Vigna said in a statement.
“It reflects our trust in Fred’s leadership — a trust rooted in shared ambition, mutual expectations and clear responsibility. We move forward with determination and focus, united in our pursuit of the level of performance Ferrari has to aim for.”
Vasseur joined Ferrari as team principal at the start of 2023. He was Hamilton's team boss in junior series in the mid-2000s, and played a role in convincing the seven-time champion to leave Mercedes for Ferrari for 2025 in a move which shook up F1.
Vasseur also previously worked with Renault and Sauber in F1.
Hamilton, who hasn’t finished on the podium in a Grand Prix race since joining the Italian team, has been holding meetings with senior executives to push for improvements and a voice in developing the team's car for 2026. Next year brings sweeping changes to the regulations.
“I’m grateful for the trust Ferrari continues to place in me. This renewal is not just a confirmation — it’s a challenge to keep progressing, to stay focused and to deliver,” Vasseur said.
“Over the past 30 months, we’ve laid strong foundations, and now we must build on them with consistency and determination. We know what’s expected, and we’re all fully committed to meeting those expectations and taking the next step forward together.”
Leclerc played down expectations for his own performance this weekend. Despite the twisty Hungaroring sometimes being likened to Monaco without walls, he said it's often been “by far the worst track of the season” for him.