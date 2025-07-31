Charles Leclerc hails Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur's 'vision' after contract extended

BUDAPEST: Charles Leclerc hailed Fred Vasseur's “vision” and cold-blooded approach after the Ferrari team principal was handed a new contract following speculation about his future.

Ferrari said the deal for Vasseur announced on Thursday was a sign of “trust in Fred’s leadership,” with the Italian team yet to win a Formula 1 race in 2025.

“In Formula 1, it takes time to build something, especially a successful team,” Leclerc said, arguing that the situation had been complicated by the “hype around the team” after Lewis Hamilton's arrival, and narrowly missing out on the constructors' championship last year.

The driver from Monaco added that Vasseur stood out for his sense of humor and his “cold blood” when Ferrari comes under pressure.

“I think what’s very difficult within Ferrari is the emotion is very much part of the daily job," Leclerc said. "Fred really knows how to leave his emotions aside and have a clear vision of where we are at, no matter how much noise there is around the team.”

Ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Ferrari said the new deal was a “multiple-year contract,” without giving further details. Leclerc's teammate Hamilton gave Vasseur his backing last month after reports in the Italian media suggested his job could be in question.

Ferrari last won a race in October and, while it's second in the constructors' championship, neither Hamilton nor Leclerc has consistently been able to challenge the leading McLaren drivers this year.

“Today we want to recognize what has been built and commit to what still needs to be achieved,” Ferrari chief executive Benedetto Vigna said in a statement.