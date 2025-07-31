Robinson strikes winner as Bodoland FC edge Karbi Anglong

Local side Bodoland FC (BDFC) registered their first win of the 134th IndianOil Durand Cup with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over debutants Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC (KAMSFC) in a tightly contested Group D clash, here at the SAI Stadium. Karbi Anglong struck first through Nigerian forward Joseph Mayowa Olaleye, but Bodoland responded swiftly with an equaliser from Gwgwmsar Gayary in the 37th minute. Colombian striker Robinson calmly slotted home at the hour mark to secure all three points for the local side.

BDFC head coach Vikash Panthi fielded a strong 4-2-3-1 lineup led by Colombian striker Robinson Blandon Rendon, while KAMSFC’s head coach C A Laldinsang Pudaite made four changes from their last game with Nigerian forward Joseph Mayowa Olaleye spearheading the attack.

The early exchanges were cagey, with BDFC having the first clear chance when Robinson found himself one-on-one with Karbi Anglong keeper Wellyster Mendes, only for the play to be flagged offside. Pedro Astray’s free-kick in the 11th minute for BDFC also struck the wall, as both sides struggled to create meaningful openings.

Momentum shifted in the 22nd minute when Karbi Anglong launched a swift counter. Nigerian forward Olaleye was brought down just outside the box, earning a free kick. Joseph Bempah’s effort was well-saved by BDFC keeper Birkhang Diamary.

But the pressure told three minutes later when Wellyster’s long ball from the Karbi Anglong half caught the BDFC defence off guard. Olaleye latched onto it, beat the last defender, and drilled a powerful low strike into the near post to put KAMSFC ahead in the 25th minute.

Bodoland FC found the equaliser in the 37th minute through winger Gwgwmsar Gayary. A long diagonal ball from midfield found Gayary on the left, who headed into the danger area. A failed clearance by KAMSFC captain Harbamon Timung gave Gayary a second chance, and he made no mistake in firing it past Wellyster Mendes to make it 1-1.