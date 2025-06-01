Norway Chess 2025: Eleven-year-old Charvi’s single-minded focus to master craft

STAVENGER: VISWANATHAN Anand likened her to a 'star'. Swayams Mishra, a popular Indian coach, called her 'very talented'. The '64 Squares Initiative' are part funding her every move across the globe. Group E4, an Anand-backed campaign where Indian families from around the world support young chess players, funds her drive to the top.

Meet Charvi A, a 11-year-old who's already marrying off-the-board dedication with on-the-board precision. An age-group world champion, Charvi, currently featuring at the Norway Open tournament in the city, is showing an unnatural appetite for elite-level competition now. Her clarity of thought is already so clear she only goes to school for her mid-term and annual exams. She's also secretive about who her current coach is.

Rated 2056 in Classical, the WFM (Women FIDE Master) already has a laundry list of accomplishments to her name. In fact, in 2024 she was bestowed with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by President Droupadi Murmu (India's highest civilian award given to children).