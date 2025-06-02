'I've also banged a lot of tables': Gukesh on Carlsen's post-loss outburst at Norway Chess

STAVANGER: Following his stunning victory over former world number one Magnus Carlsen in the round six of Norway Chess, India's World Champion chess star D Gukesh spoke on how he was not pleased with his win and had a sporting reaction to Carlsen's post-match outburst, which saw him bang the table aggressively and send down some pieces falling, reported Chess.com.

Gukesh pulled off a stunning victory against the former world number one in Round 6 of the ongoing Norway Chess 2025 tournament, turning the game around from a losing position on Sunday. This marked Gukesh's first-ever classical win over the Norwegian grandmaster. The 19-year-old also became the second Indian player to beat Carlsen in the competition's history after Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa.

Speaking after the match as quoted by Chess.com, Gukesh said about his win, "I mean, [it was] not the way I wanted it to be, but okay, I will take it."

He also took Carlsen's outburst in a sporting manner, understanding the frustration he must have faced, saying, "I have also banged a lot of tables in my career."

In the video now posted on the official X handle of Norway Chess, just after the win was sealed by Gukesh, Carlsen let out his emotions by banging the table, sending some pieces falling on the board and down on the floor too. While he did not forget to shake Gukesh's hand and give him a pat on his back as the Indian star tried collecting himself emotionally after a stunning win, Carlsen's frustration with his performance was visible.