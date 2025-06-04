India is very important for FIDE: President Dvorkovich

STAVANGER: Arkady Dvorkovich, the president of FIDE, the world governing body for chess, has a lot on his tray. The venue for the upcoming World Cup in India is yet to be decided. The threat to Classical chess is real. Will sponsors walk out if Magnus Carlsen walks out? Dvorkovich, currently in Stavanger for Norway Chess, answered these questions to select Indian media. Excerpts:

On the World Cup venue in India and why it's yet to be announced

The location will be announced by one of the top officials in the Indian government. It may be made public in the next few days. We love all Indian locations. I have heard about the argument about pollution (in New Delhi in November) but, again, if the Indian government says it's going to be in New Delhi, we would not fight against it. It's a decision of the Indian government. What I would say is it's always good to take chess to new places, it's good to expand chess activities.

On whether the Indian government has assured visas to all eligible players irrespective of their nationality

Yes, that's the condition always. They also know about it, yes. It was the same at the Olympiad in Chennai. It's not going to be an issue, I think.

On the importance of the Indian market to FIDE

I know the top guys at the All India Chess Federation (AICF) and they are really committed to promoting chess. India is extremely important because it's one of the biggest countries in terms of population and chess audience. Given the success of players, people love watching and following. And for us, those numbers are really big. We already have some sponsors from India. Every year, we have some important events in India.

On getting sponsors even without Carlsen

We are still able to raise very reasonable prize funds without Magnus. Magnus would maybe increase that but numbers were already better even after Magnus left. For instance, at the World Championships in Singapore, we had bigger prize funds than for the previous World Championships. Magnus is a factor but not a decisive factor in raising funds for chess events.

On the Magnus incident where he punched the chess board against D Gukesh

It's a bit unusual, yes. But if there are no complaints... I think normally an arbiter should do some kind of a soft warning for that. But I would not call what Magnus did disrespectful. It was emotional and he was really disappointed.