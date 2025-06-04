India is very important for FIDE: President Dvorkovich

STAVANGER: Arkady Dvorkovich, the president of FIDE, the world governing body for chess, has a lot on his tray. The venue for the upcoming World Cup in India is yet to be decided. The threat to Classical chess is real. Will sponsors walk out if Magnus Carlsen walks out? Dvorkovich, currently in Stavanger for Norway Chess, answered these questions to select Indian media. Excerpts:
On the World Cup venue in India and why it's yet to be announced
The location will be announced by one of the top officials in the Indian government. It may be made public in the next few days. We love all Indian locations. I have heard about the argument about pollution (in New Delhi in November) but, again, if the Indian government says it's going to be in New Delhi, we would not fight against it. It's a decision of the Indian government. What I would say is it's always good to take chess to new places, it's good to expand chess activities.
On whether the Indian government has assured visas to all eligible players irrespective of their nationality
Yes, that's the condition always. They also know about it, yes. It was the same at the Olympiad in Chennai. It's not going to be an issue, I think.
On the importance of the Indian market to FIDE
I know the top guys at the All India Chess Federation (AICF) and they are really committed to promoting chess. India is extremely important because it's one of the biggest countries in terms of population and chess audience. Given the success of players, people love watching and following. And for us, those numbers are really big. We already have some sponsors from India. Every year, we have some important events in India.
On getting sponsors even without Carlsen
We are still able to raise very reasonable prize funds without Magnus. Magnus would maybe increase that but numbers were already better even after Magnus left. For instance, at the World Championships in Singapore, we had bigger prize funds than for the previous World Championships. Magnus is a factor but not a decisive factor in raising funds for chess events.
On the Magnus incident where he punched the chess board against D Gukesh
It's a bit unusual, yes. But if there are no complaints... I think normally an arbiter should do some kind of a soft warning for that. But I would not call what Magnus did disrespectful. It was emotional and he was really disappointed.
On Freestyle chess and a rating system for freestyle chess
We support the idea of expanding Freestyle chess or Fischer Random. We concentrate on Classical chess in all time forms and that's our key priority. Anyone who wants to support a different version of chess is welcome. We just wanted to make sure it's done in a consistent way and is based on the rules that are approved by FIDE. We were flexible about these rules but it should be part of the general framework so that it could be sustainable. And, yes, Freestyle is part of FIDE's strategy in the future. It's not a top priority but it is part of it.
On ensuring focus remains on Classical chess
A few players, yes, (have said they are not focussing on the Classical). But a million players are saying that they would prefer Classical. Of course, there are role models and it's important what top players say. But we want to make sure that it coexists in a peaceful and friendly way. It would be unfortunate (if Magnus were to leave Classical). But I hope that he will come back to some Classical events or some mixed events. Magnus is the best player, but not the only strong player in the world. And I'm happy for him that he now has a family (his wife, Ella, is pregnant) and lives maybe a happier life than just being in chess.