Upbeat Ajith Ram eyes strong show at TNPL

CHENNAI: Ace left-arm spinner S Ajith Ram was the cynosure of all eyes when he bagged the prestigious V Jagannathan Memorial Trophy at the TNCA annual day function recently for being the best bowler from Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy. Visibly upbeat after that honour, he is now eager to keep up the good run during the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), which kick-starts on Thursday.

Ajith Ram, who'll be representing Salem Spartans, has been looking to sharpen his skills in white-ball cricket. "Preparations for TNPL are actually going well. So, I am not thinking too much about what to do, what not to do. So, just trying to react to how things are going. Especially in T20 cricket, we have to react well. So, I am backing my skills to react well at the correct time. And depending on the team situation, try to execute the plan," he told this The New Indian Express.

"I want to improve and do well in white-ball cricket. I haven't played for Tamil Nadu yet in white-ball and there is a lot of competition. So, this (TNPL) is a good challenge for me to do and see where I stand. If I can compete with others, that is enough for me. But if that gives me that opportunity to play for white-ball, I will be very happy."

He has also been working on his batting with aspirations to make an impact down the order. "I'm also working on my batting. I am trying to take my game deep, because power-hitting is something that I have done for a long time now. So, I am just trying to, you know, contribute whatever I can," he added.

His long-term ambition is to be part of the Indian Premier League. Ajit Ram felt TNPL is a good platform to highlight his talent.

"I think I see it (TNPL) as a great platform for me to show my talent. And hopefully get an IPL contract. Because many players perform well in TNPL teams and are going ahead from here. So, I would also like to try this out and give my best to impress someone. Somewhere the talent scouts of the various IPL teams watch the TNPL matches. Hopefully, if I do well in front of them, I will have a chance to get picked," said Ajith Ram.