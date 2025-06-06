Gukesh is a tenacious defender but shouldn't provoke struggle every time: Anand

NORWAY: D Gukesh's tenacity in the face of setbacks is admirable but he shouldn't make it a habit to wait for mistakes from his opponents when faced with difficult situations in long-drawn-out games, feels his mentor and former world champion Viswanathan Anand.

The reigning world champion has pulled off wins against world number one Magnus Carlsen and world number four Arjun Erigaisi in the Norway Chess here, despite being in serious trouble, by provoking a struggle and forcing them to make mistakes.

World No.2 Hikaru Nakamura has expressed surprise at the Indian's style, saying he has been lucky to have survived Carlsen and Erigaisi being in a losing position for most part in both the showdowns.

"I feel he is a tenacious defender. People often give up and he just keeps on playing these totally lost positions, but not pointless ones. He plays the ones where he still has a little bit of counterplay and he finds resources to hang in there. And people get careless and fatigued," said Anand during an interaction on the sidelines of Norway Chess.

"Is he doing it all the time? It's a couple of games in this time control (at Norway Chess). It's true here; this stuff is happening. I don't know. There are a lot of trends to unpack. There's also the fact that Hikaru was mentioning that it's very hard to find some interesting lines to play," added the five-time former world champion.

Gukesh has trained at the Westbridge Anand Academy set up by the 55-year-old chess maestro.

The 19-year-old prodigal talent has often stated that he wouldn't be where he is without his "Vishy sir".

And Anand said he does not want his ward to be a defensive player.

"Both these games he played (against Carlsen and Erigaisi were played) extremely poorly. If that's a conscious decision to provoke a struggle, I would be alarmed," said Anand, adding, "It tells me that he's an amazing fighter (and) at the same time, I would not be happy if he defended in this way."