Rugby Premier League: Kalinga Black Tigers unveil jersey and mascot

BHUBANESWAR: The Kalinga Black Tigers (KBT), one of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) founding teams, unveiled its jersey and mascot 'Paika' here at Kalinga Stadium on Saturday.

The RPL, world's first franchise-based Rugby 7s league, is set to begin on June 15 at the Andheri Sports Complex (Mumbai Football Arena, MFA). Besides Kalinga Black Tigers, the other teams are Bengaluru Bravehearts, Chennai Bulls, Delhi Redz, Hyderabad Heroes and Mumbai Dreamers.

Backed by Hunch Ventures, an investment firm deeply rooted in Odisha, KBT embodies a broader vision for the state's development and recognition on the national stage.

The team composition will be 13 players including five overseas players in a team and the 7-a-side match will be 16 minutes (22 minutes in total including breaks), which will be played in four quarters.

Rugby India president Rahul Bose, who was present during the occasion, said, "This is a league that's been six years in the making, but we wanted to do everything right. Thanks to World Rugby, who gave us a 15-day window in which no international rugby 7s would be played anywhere in the world. We are in the process of introducing Women Rugby Premier League in the future."

Talking about Odisha's contribution towards Indian rugby, Rahul added, "the State played a vital role for the development of various sports in our country. The rugby teams of the state always made podium finishes in the national tournament. It gives the RPL Governing council great happiness that the league has a team from the state of Odisha."

The team has lofty ambitions ahead of the inaugural season. Head coach Mike Friday felt that this league will be a good platform for the local players to evolve. "We will get two weeks of training season with the overseas players. It will provide ample opportunities for the Indian players to grow and learn the international theme of rugby sports."

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo graced the occasion as the chief guest. Odisha Rugby Football Association (ORFA) president Priyadarshi Mishra, ORFA secretary Upendra Kumar Mohanty, Founder of Hunch Ventures and KBT Co-owner Karanpal Singh, KBT assistant coach Rajeev Nath and some of the KBT players were also present.

RPL Format

Teams: 6

Venue: 1 (Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai)

Matchdays: 15

Matches: 34

Match Duration: 22

Weekdays: 2 matches per night

Weekends: 3 matches per night

Tournament Dates: June 15-29

Live on Star Sports Network