Ace paddler Sreeja on right path post hip injury

CHENNAI: The EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on June 13 witnessed a match of extraordinary proportions. Sreeja Akula of Jaipur Patriots, and Diya Chitale of Dabangg Delhi were battling it out in the semifinals of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT). Coming into the match, with the tie at 6-6, Sreeja had a clear objective — win two sets and guide her team to the final. But Diya, who is known for her mental fortitude, was not a pushover.

With the match at 1-1 bringing the tie to 7-7, both the paddlers were nervous, said Sreeja. “I could feel a bit nervous when it came to 1-1 and then I had to win one set. I felt that she too was nervous and getting a little bit impatient,” Sreeja narrated the match to this daily before Sunday’s final.

“Then I told myself to just come back. I will just go for the win without any doubt. I think that type of mental attitude helped me manage the pressure,” she added. She went on to win the match 11-9, 6-11, 11-9. The Jaipur bench burst into celebrations, as she walked away from the table with a smile.