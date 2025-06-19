HI & TN govt sign MoU for FIH Men's Jr WC, Pakistan also part of plans for marquee event

CHENNAI: Hockey fans in Tamil Nadu are in for a treat as Hockey India (HI) and the Tamil Nadu Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for hosting the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 to be held in the state. The official logo for the said event was also unveiled during the event that was held on Thursday. Moreover, the HI officials also confirmed that Pakistan will be one of the participating nations.

India and Pakistan's relationship has been at its lowest point ever since the Pahalgam terror attack earlier in April. That had also extended in the sporting arena with doubts regarding Pakistan's participation across various events. Pakistan had made the cut for the World Cup after finishing runners-up in the 2024 Junior Asia Cup. HI treasurer, Sekar J Manoharan, said that they have taken steps to ensure their participation. He confirmed that all the clearances have been sought from the central government to allow Pakistan to participate in the aforementioned event.

The marquee event is scheduled to be held in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10. The number of participating teams has gone up from 16 to 24 teams. Each city will host 12 teams during the initial phase of the tournament before it shifts to the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium for the semifinal and the final.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, announced that the state government has sanctioned Rs 65 crore for the conduct of the tournament.

"Chennai and Madurai will be the proud hosts for this grand event, showcasing our hockey legacy and rich infrastructure. Tamil Nadu has a proven track record of hosting major hockey events, dating back to the first edition of the Men's Champions Trophy in 1996," said Udhayanidhi.

"The sanctioned amount will be spent not only for the event but also for infrastructure development, including a new world-class synthetic turf in Madurai," he added.

HI secretary general, Bhola Nath Singh, praised the TN government for the initiative. "Hosting the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup for the fourth time is both a privilege and a testament to India's growing reputation as a dependable and passionate host of major sporting events. This tournament is a celebration of youth, talent, and the global hockey community. The inclusion of 24 teams in this edition speaks volumes about the sport's expanding reach, and we are excited to welcome the best junior talent from every continent. We sincerely thank the Government of Tamil Nadu for its proactive support. The MoU signed today is more than just a formality-it is a shared promise to deliver an unforgettable tournament that inspires generations to come," said Bhola Nath.

Manoharan lauded the decision to host the event in Madurai, providing people from the southern parts of the state with an opportunity to witness top-class hockey in their backyard.

"The southern zone in Tamil Nadu is a hockey hub. Building a stadium there and hosting an event will be a huge success. The decision to build a viewing gallery along with the new pitch in Madurai will allow many people to come and watch the games and get inspired," said Manoharan, who's also the president of the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.

"Our junior team has been doing well, and we hope to see the side finish on the podium in front of the home crowd," he added.