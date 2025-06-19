WADA 2023 testing figures: India tops dope charts again

CHENNAI: In another big embarrassment for the country, India topped the world doping chart yet again. The latest World Anti-Doping Agency 2023 Anti-Doping Testing Figures indicates that India has the maximum number of positive cases in terms of numbers and percentage.

According to the latest report, the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) has tested 5412 urine samples out of which 212 returned positive while 477 blood samples had two adverse analytical finding (which is the number of positive tests before final adjudication — Anti-Doping Rule Violation). The total number of Indians testing positive will be released later.

This is the highest in the year and the NDTL tested 5889 total samples and returned 214 positive at 3.63 per cent conversion rate. The laboratory also collected 188 athletes biological passport (ABP). The number of positive tests could be the highest after 2019 when the count was 225.

According to 2023 WADA figures, NDTL had collected 2754 in competition (IC) urine samples while the number of out-of-competition (OOC) samples were 2658. In competition positives were 167 while OOC positives were 45. There were 213 IC blood sampled and 264 OOC. The two positive cases were OOC.

Athletics once again topped the positive case charts with 60 AAFs. The number of in competition urine samples were 567 while out-of-competition were 539. These were collected by testing authority of India — National Anti-Doping Agency. The total number of samples including blood tested 1223 at a conversion rate of 4.9 per cent. When it comes to percentage, weightlifting is the worst culprit in the country. Out of just 195 urine samples (IC) 26 returned positive while there were 12 AAFs from 185 OOC samples. Even in 2022 Anti-Doping Testing Figures, National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) in New Delhi had about 3.2 per cent conversion rate of positive cases. The NDTL had collected 3,680 urine samples, out of which 126 had AAF. It collected 216 blood samples.